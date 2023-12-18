Bank Of England Hawks Extend The Pound's Rally

(MENAFN- FxPro)
The Fed's dovish attitude, for now, hasn't extended too far into Europe. The Bank of England kept its key rate unchanged at 5.25%, with three of the nine members voting in favour of a quarter-point hike.
MENAFN18122023000156011031ID1107615977
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.