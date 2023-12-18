Solana And Ethereum Poised To 25-30% Correction

(MENAFN- FxPro)
Market Picture
Greed remains the main driving force of the crypto market in recent days, and the corresponding index is on its way to the extreme greed zone. Its cap has risen by 0.3% in the last 24 hours. Bitcoin has seen about zero change, with trampling around $42.
MENAFN18122023000156011031ID1107615974
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.