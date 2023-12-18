Taliban wins conflict against drugs trade

(MENAFN) A recent report from the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) reveals a remarkable decline in opium poppy production in Afghanistan, once the world's leading supplier. Following the Taliban's decision to outlaw poppy cultivation last year, opium output plummeted from 233,000 hectares in 2022 to a mere 10,800 hectares in 2023. This drastic reduction translates to a 95 percent decrease in the nation's global opium supply, now totaling 333 tons, with many farmers shifting to cultivating wheat.



The ban on poppy cultivation was enacted by the Taliban's supreme leader, Mullah Hibatullah Akhundzada, in April 2022. The Interior Ministry subsequently pledged to destroy any remaining poppy crops. This significant achievement in curbing opium production stands in stark contrast to the outcomes of Washington's 50-year war on drugs, including two decades of the United States presence in Afghanistan. Historically responsible for over 80 percent of global opium production and 95 percent of European opioid supplies, Afghanistan's successful reduction marks a milestone in the global fight against the illicit drug trade.



The UNODC report underscores the unexpected success of the Taliban's efforts to combat the opium trade, achieving results that were elusive during decades of international interventions. The shift in cultivation patterns from poppy to wheat indicates a substantial transformation in the Afghan agricultural landscape, with potential long-term implications for the nation's economy.



While Afghanistan celebrates its progress in curbing opium production, the UNODC has concurrently reported a concerning trend in Myanmar. The Southeast Asian nation has emerged as the new epicenter of opium production and supply, witnessing a significant surge in poppy farming. The economic, security, and governance disruptions following the military takeover in Myanmar in February 2021 have reportedly driven farmers in remote areas toward opium cultivation as a means of livelihood. The UNODC anticipates a further acceleration of poppy cultivation in Myanmar in the near future, underscoring the complex and evolving dynamics of the global illicit drug trade.



