US Dollar In Peril With Core PCE On Deck, Setups On EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY


12/18/2023 4:20:58 AM

US Dollar In Peril With Core PCE On Deck, Setups on EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY

GBP/USD jump last week, briefly touching its best levels since late August. However, the positive momentum began to diminish on Friday as the pair encountered resistance around the 1.2795 area, paving the way for a modest pullback off those highs. If prices extend lower over the coming trading sessions, support is seen near 1.2590, followed by 1.2500, just around the 200-day simple moving average.

Conversely, if buyers regain dominance and drive cable higher, initial resistance looms at 1.2720, the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the July/October selloff, and 1.2795 thereafter. Moving beyond those levels, the focus turns to 1.2830. Overcoming this hurdle will be a mighty task for the bulls, but should a breakout occur, a retest of the 1.3000 mark could be on the horizon.

GBP/USD TECHNICAL CHART

GBP/USD Chart Created Using TradingView

