Transportation giants pause travel due to assaults

(MENAFN) In response to a series of attacks by Yemen-based Houthi rebels in the Red Sea, two major global shipping companies, Denmark's Maersk and Germany's Hapag-Lloyd, have taken the unprecedented step of suspending their vessels' passage through the region. The security risks cited in their statements prompted the companies to prioritize the safety of seafarers, with both expressing deep concern over the heightened security situation in the southern Red Sea and Gulf of Aden.



Maersk, in its official statement, highlighted recent alarming attacks on commercial vessels, including its own Maersk Gibraltar vessel, and another container ship on Friday. As a precautionary measure, Maersk has directed all its vessels bound for the southern entrance to the Red Sea, the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, to temporarily halt their passage until further notice.



Similarly, Hapag-Lloyd, whose vessel Al Jasrah also fell victim to an attack on Friday, announced a temporary suspension of all container ship traffic through the Red Sea until Monday. The company stated that it would assess the situation and make decisions for the period thereafter.



The move reflects the gravity of the situation, as the security incidents have raised concerns about the safety of ships heading to the Suez, which must pass through the Bab el-Mandeb Strait.



Nils Haupt, a spokesperson for Hapag-Lloyd, expressed the worrisome nature of the situation, noting that while some ships are being stopped, there is as yet no general rule in place. The Wall Street Journal reported Haupt's acknowledgment of the potential for changes in approach, underlining the uncertainty faced by shipping companies in navigating these challenging security conditions.



The decisions by Maersk and Hapag-Lloyd to temporarily suspend Red Sea passage underscore the complex security landscape faced by shipping companies operating in strategically vital maritime routes. As the incidents prompt heightened vigilance, the broader implications on global trade and shipping routes remain a concern, highlighting the delicate balance between ensuring maritime security and maintaining essential transportation links.



