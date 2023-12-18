Nissan to expand research partnership with Tsinghua University to bolster presence in China

(MENAFN) In a strategic move to regain traction in the crucial Chinese automotive market, Nissan Motor Company has announced the expansion of its research partnership with Tsinghua University. This initiative reflects Nissan's concerted efforts, along with other foreign automakers, to bolster their presence in China, particularly after facing challenges in the wake of the electric car boom and the rise of new domestic competitors.



Nissan revealed its plans to commence joint research with Tsinghua University in the coming year, focusing on engaging "Generation Z" individuals born between 1995 and 2009. The research will also delve into the social responsibility of automakers, specifically addressing topics such as battery recycling, charging stations, and other aspects of electric vehicles.



The Chinese automotive landscape has witnessed a shift with the surge in popularity of electric cars, leading to the emergence of formidable local competitors that have not only captured a significant share of the domestic market but are also expanding into Southeast Asia, Europe, and other international markets. This trend has posed challenges for major global car companies, as evidenced by Nissan's 34 percent decline in sales in China during the six months from April to September compared to the previous year.



During a press conference in Beijing, Masashi Matsuyama, the President of Nissan's Chinese Investment Corporation, acknowledged the formidable market conditions in China, describing them as "very difficult." In response to these challenges, Nissan is gearing up to develop ten new energy vehicles specifically for the Chinese market. Among these, four will be released under the Nissan brand, and the remaining six will be developed in collaboration with Chinese partners. The company has ambitious plans to launch the first commercial model under the "Nissan" brand in the second half of the upcoming year.



Nissan's strategic alliance with Tsinghua University signals a commitment to research and innovation in areas critical to the evolving preferences of the Chinese market, reinforcing the company's determination to regain its foothold and competitiveness in this dynamic and pivotal automotive landscape.

