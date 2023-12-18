BELFOR Expands Service Portfolio In Thailand With TBCC

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- BELFOR Thailand, the local arm of the global leader in damage restoration services, is set to diversify its operations by acquiring a main share in the activities of TBCC, a Thai company specializing in luxury hotels, residences and retail housekeeping services, distinguishes itself in niche expertise areas such as stone care, residential concierge and post-construction project solutions. This collaboration is to begin on January 2nd, 2024.

Established in 2011, TBCC employs 164 professionals, known for prioritizing quality and delivering personalized services tailored to client requirements.

This move is a step to enhance BELFOR's growth in the Thai market beyond its established Electrical/Mechanical Decontamination services. Neville Miles, CEO of BELFOR Asia, highlights the strategic fit:“BELFOR has always been at the forefront of Electrical/Mechanical Decontamination services in Thailand. Partnering with TBCC will allow us to expand our offerings to include building restoration and providing comprehensive turnkey solutions.”

Melissa Marfell, CEO and founder of TBCC, comments on the transaction: "This partnership with BELFOR marks a significant milestone for TBCC, empowering us with expanded capabilities and access to a broader market, leveraging BELFOR's technical expertise.”

The partnership is intended to capitalize on numerous opportunities, such as broadening service offerings and expanding into the luxury residence and hotel market.

Elvir Kolak, CEO of BELFOR Europe/Asia, warmly welcomes TBCC into the BELFOR family:“TBCC's commitment to excellence and customer service perfectly complements our values. Their integration into our network is a great step towards our shared vision for growth and excellence.”

BELFOR, the preeminent global disaster recovery and property restoration company, boasts over 40 years of experience across the full spectrum of recovery and renovation services, making it the partner of choice for the insurance industry, businesses, and private clients alike. With the addition of TBCC, the company will encompass over 14,000 employees across more than 550 locations in 29 countries, solidifying its position as a responsive and reliable resource for all scales of recovery efforts.

