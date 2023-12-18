Survey shows Christmas expenses increasing for UK families

(MENAFN) As the festive season approaches, British families are set to encounter a substantial increase in the cost of a traditional Christmas dinner, with prices anticipated to rise by 13 percent compared to last year, according to the annual survey conducted by Good Housekeeping magazine. The study, which examines the cheapest possible price for a basket of 11 dinner items, reveals that households will need to allocate a minimum of EUR33.08 (USD42.30) to cater to eight people, translating to at least EUR4.14 per person.



This year's surge in costs per person represents a notable uptick from EUR3.67 in 2022, marking a nearly triple increase compared to the overall inflation rate of 4.7 percent. While the rise is substantial, it is notably less than the staggering 35 percent spike recorded in the cost of Christmas dinner last year.



The survey identifies carrots and Brussels sprouts as the items experiencing the most significant price hikes, both witnessing increases of over 150%. Adverse weather conditions and poor growing conditions are cited as contributing factors. Retailers have reportedly issued warnings about the impact on supplies of other vegetables like broccoli and cauliflower.



Parsnips have seen a 71 percent increase in price, while potatoes have risen by 45 percent.

In addition to vegetables, the cost of the centerpiece of many Christmas dinners, turkey, has surged by 11 percent (EUR1.50 per person). Mince pies are 15 percent more expensive, while Christmas pudding registers a 1 percent decrease. Interestingly, the prices of brandy butter and cranberry sauce reportedly remain unchanged.



Richard Caines, the principal analyst for United Kingdom food and drink at market research firm Mintel, attributes the rise in Christmas dinner costs to persistent high food inflation in 2023, which was still at 10 percent in October. As households grapple with the impact of rising prices, the survey underscores the broader challenges posed by inflationary pressures on festive celebrations and everyday expenses.



