Russia decides to initiate reduction in oil exports in December

(MENAFN) In a move aimed at propping up global oil prices, Russia has announced its decision to initiate a reduction in oil exports in December, ahead of its previous commitment. Alexander Novak, the Russian Deputy Prime Minister and key official overseeing the country's oil and gas sector, stated that Russia, one of the world's major crude exporting nations, would deepen its cuts beyond the agreed-upon reduction of 300,000 barrels per day for the year.



This decision comes in response to a joint invitation from Saudi Arabia and Russia, the two largest oil exporters globally, urging all OPEC+ members to join in an agreement to curtail production. The call for production cuts was made after a meeting of the producers' bloc in December.



Novak, as quoted by Russian news agencies, indicated that Russia would implement additional reductions in December, adjusting the quantities based on the month's results. The supplementary cuts could amount to an additional 50,000 barrels per day or potentially more. Russia had initially committed to reducing exports by 300,000 barrels per day compared to May and June levels, with a pledge to maintain this reduced level until the end of the year.



Further details reveal that Russia, honoring its commitments to OPEC+, agreed in December to further increase these cuts to 500,000 barrels per day in the first quarter of 2024. Notably, this decision is anticipated to result in Russia's total oil exports for 2023 falling below the 247 million tons outlined in the country's main macroeconomic forecasts.



The move aligns with Russia's ongoing cooperation with OPEC+ and signifies its responsiveness to global market dynamics. As the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) maintains its expectations for a steady increase in global oil demand over the current and upcoming two years, Russia's proactive measures underscore its commitment to stabilizing oil markets in collaboration with the international oil-producing community.

