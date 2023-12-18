Daily gas shipments from Russia to China reach new record

(MENAFN) In a significant development highlighting the growing importance of the Chinese market to Russia, daily gas shipments from Russia to China have set a new record. This trend underscores Russia's strategic pivot towards China, especially in the face of challenges and uncertainties in the European market, largely stemming from the conflict in Ukraine. Gazprom, the Russian state-owned energy company, revealed the latest volume of gas exports to China, with recent efforts focused on bolstering supplies through the "Siberian Energy" pipeline.



Facing a potential loss of the European market, Russia has been actively working to strengthen its energy ties with China. Last September, the Russian Ministry of Energy projected that gas exports to China would reach 22 billion cubic meters in 2023, with a further increase to 30 billion cubic meters in 2024. This strategic shift is not only a response to geopolitical dynamics but also a proactive effort to secure alternative markets.



As part of this shift, negotiations between Gazprom and the China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC) have included discussions on increasing gas flows, as outlined in an attached clause within their existing gas supply contract. This clause allowed for an uptick in gas supplies starting from mid-November. Additionally, officials from both companies explored the possibility of expanding gas supplies via the proposed "Energy of Siberia 2" pipeline, which would traverse Mongolia. These discussions took place during a recent meeting held in Beijing.



Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak expressed optimism about reaching an agreement on the terms of a new gas supply contract through the "Power of Siberia-2" pipeline. This proposed project, under negotiation for several years, aims to transport approximately 50 billion cubic meters of gas annually from Yamal in Northern Russia to China via Mongolia. The ongoing developments underscore the strategic significance of the Sino-Russian energy partnership and its role in shaping Russia's global energy strategy.

MENAFN18122023000045015682ID1107615914