World Bank`s latest report highlights developing countries facing unprecedented challenge in 2022

(MENAFN) In a sobering revelation, the World Bank's latest report highlights that developing countries faced an unprecedented challenge in 2022, spending a staggering USD443.5 billion to service their external public and publicly guaranteed debt. The surge in global interest rates, the most significant in four decades, has exacerbated the situation, diverting crucial resources away from essential sectors such as health, education, and the environment.



According to the research, debt-service payments, encompassing both principal and interest, saw a remarkable 5 percwent increase compared to the previous year across all developing countries. Of particular concern is the financial burden on the 75 nations eligible to borrow from the World Bank's International Development Association, which supports the world's poorest countries. In 2022, these countries collectively paid a record $89 billion in debt-servicing costs.



Over the past decade, the report reveals that interest payments by these nations quadrupled, reaching an unprecedented USD23.6 billion in the previous year. Looking ahead, the World Bank anticipates a looming crisis, projecting a potential 39 percent surge in debt-servicing costs for the 24 poorest countries in 2023 and 2024.



Indermit Gill, the World Bank Group's chief economist and senior vice president, expressed deep concern, noting that "record debt levels and high interest rates have set many countries on a path to crisis." Gill emphasized the challenging choices faced by developing nations as they grapple with servicing public debts while confronting pressing needs in public health, education, and infrastructure.



The report underscores the critical need for coordinated action by debtor governments, private and official creditors, as well as multilateral financial institutions. Without collective efforts to address the escalating debt crisis, the World Bank warns of the potential for "another lost decade," emphasizing the urgent imperative for comprehensive and collaborative solutions to mitigate the adverse impact on the economic well-being of developing nations.



