Silver Signal: Sees Pressure

(MENAFN- Daily Forex) Silver experienced a significant downturn during Wednesday's trading session, continuing its recent trend of negative performance. This decline in silver prices comes amidst a broader atmosphere of market uncertainty, particularly due to the upcoming Federal Reserve meeting and subsequent meetings of other central banks on Thursday. These events are likely to contribute to ongoing confusion and volatility in the bond markets, which in turn impacts the silver market.

On the other hand, if silver prices continue to fall, the $22 level is anticipated to be a crucial support point, attracting considerable attention from market participants.

The current scenario suggests a potential for finding momentum, leading to a question of whether most of the selling has already occurred and who might be left to sell. This situation could attract value hunters back into the marke , anticipating a rebound as silver becomes increasingly perceived as undervalued.

The rise in interest rates has notably affected silver, and it remains to be seen how the market will respond in the current environment. The area around the current price level has historically attracted buyers, so it will be interesting to observe if there is a reversal in the market trend. A key level to watch is the $23 mark. Overcoming this level could signal a revival in the market and present opportunities for gains.A Bottomless Pit?

However, any upward movement in silver prices is unlikely to be straightforward. The market may see investors taking profits, particularly as we approach the holiday season, with many possibly choosing to exit the market during this period. The abundance of sellers in the recent past suggests that any rebound in silver prices could be sharp and sudden.

In the end, the silver market is at a crossroads, with potential for movement in either direction. The outcomes of the Federal Reserve meeting and the decisions of other central banks will be crucial in determining the market's direction. Key price levels to watch are $23 for potential bullish reversal signals and $22 as a significant support level. Market participants should be prepared for continued volatility and potential sharp movements, as the market responds to macroeconomic factors and shifts in investor sentiment. The coming days are likely to be pivotal in shaping the near-term trajectory of silver prices.-p

Potential signal: If Silver can take out the 22 USD level on a daily basis, I am willing to start buying, aiming for 23 USD, w/ a stop at 21.50.