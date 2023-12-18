Ethereum Forecast: Looks Bullish

(MENAFN- Daily Forex)



Ethereum has been on a roll lately, and it's not just a fluke.

The reason behind this rally is the growing speculation around central bank policies worldwide. You might wonder how these bank policies are connected to a digital currency like Ethereum, but the answer is simple. When central banks make big decisions, it affects the entire financial world, and Ethereum is part of that world.

So, what's the deal with Ethereum's recent price surge? Well, it's all about risk appetite. When people are feeling bold and ready to take risks, they tend to invest in assets like Ethereum. It's like a rollercoaster ride for investors, and Ethereum is one of the exciting markets when it comes to momentum and risk appetite aspects.

But here's the catch: even rollercoasters have their ups and downs. Ethereum is no different. We can expect a short-term pullback in its price. Think of it as a small dip in the rollercoaster ride. However, this dip can be a golden opportunity for smart investors. If Ethereum's price gets close to $2100, many buyers will swoop in to grab some "cheap Ethereum."Next Target: $2500

Now, let's look at the next target: $2500. This is the level that Ethereum enthusiasts are eyeing in the short term. If Ethereum manages to break above this level, we could see it go even higher. But breaking that barrier won't be a piece of cake; it's like reaching the summit of a challenging mountain. Nevertheless, it's not impossible, and Ethereum could conquer it eventually.

In this journey, we must keep an eye on the $2050 level, which is where the 50-Day Exponential Moving Averag sits. If Ethereum drops below this level, it could spell trouble. We'd have to rethink our whole strategy. However, the chances of that happening in the near future seem slim. So, for now, it's best to see this as a "buy on the dips" opportunity.

But Ethereum isn't alone in this crypto adventure. Bitcoin, often considered the leader of the crypto pack, can influence the entire crypto world. So, if you plan to trade Ethereum, keep a watchful eye on the Bitcoin market as well. The two are closely connected, and what happens in one can affect the other.

Ultimately, Ethereum's recent rally is tied to the global speculation surrounding central bank policies. While we can expect some short-term ups and downs, Ethereum has the potential to reach new heights. Keep an eye on key levels, pay attention to Bitcoin, and stay aware of the US Dollar's influence.





