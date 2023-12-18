These Are The Employment Trends For 2024 In Costa Rica

(MENAFN- Costa Rica News) --a-

The new year is approaching and companies must prepare now to face what is coming in terms of employment. Melissa Concepción, CEO and founder of SOS Trabajo, shares the 5 main trends in employment for the coming year.

“Companies and employees today, more than ever, face a new world without borders, thanks in large part to the pandemic and the lessons it left us regarding how we can manage employment,” says Concepción.“Today we want to retain good talent at any cost, which has become a titanic campaign.”

Remote work

The pandemic precipitated the fact that companies have had to adapt to remote work, so they must rely on programs or platforms that help them know the locations of employees, time tracking and productivity, as well as effective communication tools to ensure that productivity does not decrease and achieve short and long-term goals. It is important that at all times each company analyzes the labor laws in force in its country so that they rely on them and fully comply with them.

Continuous employee development

The business world is fast-paced, so employees must be kept in continuous learning, always seeking to develop their new skills.

Diversity and inclusión

Diversity and inclusion will continue to be topics of great importance for 2024 and the years to come will be no exception. For this reason, companies must create inclusive work environments, where employees feel valued and can contribute to their maximum potential. At this point, it is required that professionals be continuously trained so that an environment free of discrimination and full satisfaction and productivity can truly be experienced.

Employee well-being

Employee well-being has become a priority for both companies and employees who agree to work for them. This is why you must have Human Resources personnel trained to support the physical and mental health of your workers or, failing that, maintain consultations with specialized companies such as SOS Trabajo.

Talent analytics

Employee recruitment and retention is getting closer to using artificial intelligence to carry out these tasks. For this reason, employees must be trained to understand these programs and get the most out of them, and thus achieve their goals as a department and attract the right working class for their organization.

SourceTCRN Staff ViaBeleida Delgado