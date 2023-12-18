This Is How The Vehicle Restriction Will Work This End Of The Year In Costa Rica

(MENAFN- Costa Rica News) --a-

The vehicle license plate restriction in San José will experience a suspension starting Friday, December 22, coinciding with the end-of-year recess period measure, driven by the closure of public institutions from Thursday the 21st and the decrease in activities in the private sector from Friday, will remain in place until January 8, the date on which work in the public sector will resume, applying the usual restrictions for plates ending in 1 or 2.

The Ministry of Public Works and Transportation (MOPT) confirmed the decision, highlighting that this pause seeks to facilitate the mobility of people who leave the Central Valley during the Christmas festivities and encourage participation in events such as the Tope, the Carnival and the festivities of Sapodilla.

The Traffic Police stressed that it will maintain rigorous controls, especially in the days before Christmas, focusing on improper parking, disrespect for road signs and driving under the influence of alcohol addition, controls will be intensified on exit routes from the Central Valley after December 25.

During the festivities in the capital, strict surveillance on alcohol consumption while driving will be implemented, especially during the traditional Zapote celebrations starting December 25, with the aim of ensuring road safety and creating an environment conducive to enjoyment of the festivities.

- Advertisement - SourceTCRN Staff ViaBeleida Delgado