The BPM Festival Costa Rica 2024 Reveals Phase Two Lineup & Daily Schedule

(MENAFN- Costa Rica News) --a-

The BPM Festival: Costa Rica unfurls its phase two lineup for its forthcoming 2024 edition, adding a cohort of dance music's most sought-after talent to its tropical haven. Set against the sun-drenched landscape of Tamarindo, Costa Rica from January 24-28, the festival extends its embrace to a meticulously curated mix of 80+ house and techno luminaries. Phase two boasts the addition of Cloonee, Hector, Latmun, Malóne, Pablo Ceballos, Stefano Noferini, Vanjee, Yaya, and many more rising and established names that will join the likes of Bedouin, Eagles & Butterflies, Eli & Fur, FrankyRizardo, GORDO, HernánCattaneo, HUGEL, Øostil, PacoOsuna, Sainte Vie, and others for the multi-day celebration. 5-day, 3-day, and single-day tickets are available for purchase now.

Leading the phase two announcement are some of the industry's most resonant names. Bound to keep the crowds moving under the Central American sun, UK-based house sensation Cloonee is poised to unleash his infectious groove, while Hector's deep techno tales and Latmun's high-octane sets promise to captivate and energize. Malóne's deep, driving beats will set the tone for beachside revelry, complemented by the soul-stirring selections of Pablo Ceballos. Italian maestro Stefano Noferini is slated to hypnotize with his unparalleled groove, as Vanjee blends diverse electronic elements into a rich tapestry of sound. Due to popular demand, HernánCattaneo will be this year's pick for their“Solamente” series. The beloved Argentinian DJ will be taking the decks for an extended 6-hour extended set. Joining these new additions are seasoned tastemakers and trailblazers including Alan Nieves, Beltran, Cole Knight, Purple, Saraga, Bastidas, Cortes, FrankyRizardo, Samsön, Tomi&Kesh, Ramoss, and many more.

As The BPM Festival: Costa Rica continues to unveil its next wave of aural delights, the phase two announcement reaffirms its commitment to delivering a diverse and dynamic range of showcases that have become a hallmark of the festival's immersive experience. Previously announced showcases include returning appearances to Tamarindo from Addy's 4×2 Toronto, Neverdogs' Bamboleo, Jesse Calosso's Boogeyman, and and The Roaches's (Carlo Lio and Nathan Barato) Rawthentic, which will feature a special B2B. The festival's third edition will also showcase Rafa Barrio's Bandidos, Ramoss'sBarbaro, Jean Pierre's Pakate, Prunk's PIV, GORDO's Taraka, and more. With the release of a daily schedule, fans now have the opportunity to plan their concert experience with their favorite artists and showcases in mind.

With these additions, The BPM Festival: Costa Rica is sure to be a pilgrimage for those seeking the zenith of dance music culture. Returning for its third edition, revelers will have the unique opportunity to experience an unparalleled selection of electronic music maestros set against the idyllic backdrop of Tarimindo's lush landscapes. As the festival continues to shape up to be a sanctuary for house and techno aficionados, phase two ensures that BPM Festival's return to the golden shores of Costa Rica is accompanied by an impressive program that blends established icons with cutting-edge newcomers, all ready to soundtrack an unforgettable escape into a musical paradise.

The BPM Festival has partnered with TULU Travel to offer stays at the iconic Hotel Diria and the adults-only Jardin Del Eden, both located just steps away from breathtaking white sand beaches, bars, restaurants, shops, and more. Early Bird Hotel Packages are now sold out, but hotel rooms are still available by request. You can contact [email protected] for more information those looking to attend the sophomore edition of the renowned BPM Festival: Costa Rica, single-day, 5-day, and 3-day weekend passes are available now.

About Tamarindo



Known for its lush ecotourism, the surf town of Tamarindo is the prime location for exploring Costa Rica's abundant nature, exemplified by its many national parks, beaches, and jungles. The tropical beachfront landscape will provide a picture-perfect ambiance for the latest chapter in The BPM Festival's story, and serve as a continuation of their knack for blending world-class talent with unparalleled locations. With tourism now open and thriving, Costa Rica is warmly welcoming international tourists.

About The BPM Festival



Over the years, BPM has committed to hosting the best in techno and house, boasting editions in picturesque locales such as Mexico, Portugal, and Tel Aviv, as well as satellite events in Bali, Brazil, Dubai, Ibiza, Miami, Toronto, and more. Initially a post-New Year's Eve industry gathering for bartenders, promoters, and musicians in 2008, The BPM Festival has grown to be a staple on the global festival calendar and will finally celebrate its sophomore event at its newest flagship location, Tamarindo . The brand will continue the festivities with its international die-hard fans and first-timers alike throughout 2023 with new editions in various soon-to-be-announced locations worldwide.

- Advertisement - SourceDanielle Blechman ViaBeleida Delgado