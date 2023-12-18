2023 Was Second Hottest Year On Record, Says Swiss Weather Service

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Español (es) 2023 fue el segundo año más caluroso jamás registrado, según el servicio meteorológico suizo



Share

Facebook

Twitter

E-mail

Print Copy link

When comparing temperatures in 2023 with those of the 1961-1990 period, temperatures this year were higher than the norm by around 2.5° Celsius, both in the north and south of Switzerland, SRF Meteo said in a press release on Saturday.

+ Switzerland experienced second-warmest October on record

It was only the long cold spell in late autumn that prevented a new annual record from being set.

+ Fourth hottest August recorded in Switzerland

2023 was also a wet year. In Sion, canton Valais, and Elm, canton Glarus, SRF Meteo recorded the second wettest year in over 70 years. In Chur and St Gallen, in eastern Switzerland, the third highest amount of precipitation was recorded.

+ Switzerland experienced hottest, sunniest year ever in 2022





Send us your input

Do you have more questions about this story?

Your contribution Our journalists will take your contribution on board for their coverage and may follow up with you via email. If you have questions, get in touch . Your contribution... How we work

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. You can find them hereExternal link .

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look hereExternal link , and if you have feedback on this news story please write to ...External link .

End of insertion External Content Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the subscription process, please click the link in the email we just sent you. Daily news

Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox.

Daily

Email

The SBC Privacy Policy provides additional information on how your data is processed.

I consent to the use of my data for the SWI swissinfo newsletter.

Articles in this story

Do you have more questions about this story?

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at ... .