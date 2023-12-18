US lawmakers: ties amid India, US could get damaged by India killing scheme case

(MENAFN) A group of five Indian-origin lawmakers in the United States has raised serious concerns over the potential involvement of Indian government officials in a thwarted assassination plot targeting Sikh activist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun on United States soil. The lawmakers, including Ami Bera, Pramila Jayapal, Ro Khanna, Raja Krishnamoorthi, and Shri Thanedar, issued a joint statement warning that such allegations could "significantly damage" relations between Washington and New Delhi.



In their statement, the lawmakers emphasized the importance of a thorough investigation by India into the matter, calling for accountability and assurances that such incidents will not recur. The lawmakers acknowledged the positive impact of the United States-India partnership on the lives of both nations' people but expressed concerns that the actions outlined in the indictment, if not appropriately addressed, could harm this consequential partnership.



The lawmakers' comments followed a classified briefing from the White House regarding the Indian-linked indictment, where they reportedly received detailed information about the case. Concurrently, they welcomed New Delhi's announcement of a committee to investigate the murder plot after the United States Justice Department publicly disclosed details of the case.



According to the November 29 indictment, United States prosecutors alleged that an unnamed Indian government official, identified as 'CC-1,' directed the assassination plot from India. The indictment further implicated an Indian national, Nikhil Gupta, who allegedly attempted to recruit a hitman for the operation. Gupta is said to have agreed to pay the assassin USD100,000 to carry out the assassination of the New York-based Sikh separatist leader.



The development underscores the delicate nature of international relations and the potential impact of such allegations on diplomatic ties. As both the United States and India navigate this sensitive situation, the call for a thorough investigation and accountability emphasizes the importance of addressing such serious allegations to maintain the integrity of bilateral relations.



