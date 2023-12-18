(MENAFN- EQS Group)

Encavis Asset Management: Additional wind farm investments for BayernLB's special banking fund

Additional wind farm investments for BayernLB's special banking fund



Neubiberg/Munich, December 18, 2023 – Encavis Asset Management AG (Encavis AM), a leading provider of sustainable energy investments for institutional investors and a subsidiary of the MDAX-listed wind and solar park operator Encavis AG, has acquired two further wind parks with a total capacity of 18 megawatts from the UKA Group for the Encavis Infrastructure Fund IV (EIF IV).

The two wind farms consist of a total of three wind turbines. Two Vestas V162 - 6.0 MW turbines are located in the Brandenburg municipality of Lebus and have been in operation since November 2022 and April 2023 respectively. The third Vestas V162 - 6.0 MW wind turbine is also located in Brandenburg (Lindendorf) and has been producing green electricity since June of this year. Together, both wind farms supply around 21,200 households with electricity and save over 20,500 tonnes of CO2 annually.

Karsten Mieth, Spokesman of the Management Board of Encavis Asset Management AG: "We are very pleased to continue our long-standing and trusting cooperation with the UKA Group. The acquisition of these wind farms marks another important milestone in our cooperation and underlines our expertise in the field of sustainable energy investments."

Encavis Asset Management AG is responsible for the structuring of the entire project and will take over the commercial management, energy management, accounting and controlling of the wind farm.

"Encavis' investment in further UKA wind farms marks the successful completion of the project phase for us and is also a sign of the trust of the industry and the quality of our wind farms," comments Stefan Kath, Managing Director and Head of Operations at UKA.

UKB Umweltgerechte Kraftanlagen Betriebsführung GmbH oversees the technical management.

The EIF IV is offered exclusively by BayernLB. It is set-up exclusively for credit institutions, above all savings banks and cooperative banks, which attach great importance to stable cash flows for their investments and bank-specific key figures for their reporting.





Encavis Asset Management AG

Encavis Asset Management AG offers institutional investors tailor-made portfolios and fund solutions for investments in the growth market of Renewable Energies. The Company has been successfully investing in this sector since 2006, covering the entire value chain from asset sourcing to the operational management of investments.

Encavis Asset Management AG is a wholly owned subsidiary of MDAX-listed Encavis AG (ISIN: DE0006095003, Prime Standard, Ticker symbol: ECV) and, as part of the Encavis Group, benefits from their many years of experience and broad industry network. Encavis AG is one of the leading independent power producers (IPPs) in the field of Renewable Energies in Europe. The Encavis Group's installed capacity currently adds up to more than 3.5 gigawatts (GW), of which more than 2.1 GW is provided by Encavis AG. This corresponds to a total saving of around 0.8 million tonnes of CO2 per year stand-alone for the Encavis AG. Another Group member company is Stern Energy S.p.A., based in Parma, Italy, a specialised provider of technical services for the installation, operation, maintenance, revamping and repowering of photovoltaic systems across Europe.

Encavis is a signatory of the UN Global Compact as well as of the UN PRI network. Encavis AG's environmental, social and governance performance has been awarded by two of the world's leading ESG rating agencies. MSCI ESG Ratings awarded the corporate ESG performance with "A" and ISS ESG with their "Prime" label.

UKA - Environmentally friendly power plants

The UKA Group has around 880 employees and is active in Europe, North and South America. As a full developer, UKA covers the entire value chain and also operates wind and solar parks itself. Founded in 1999, the company is one of the leading German project developers and currently has an onshore wind project pipeline of around 1.8 gigawatts in the approval process in Germany. UKA has also grown strongly internationally in recent years. The UKA Group's current project pipeline for wind and solar projects now comprises more than 14 gigawatts.







Press contact:

Encavis AG



Tanja Van den Wouwer



Head of Sustainability & Communications

