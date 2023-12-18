Eckhard Cordes Proposed As New Board Member Of Eurobattery Minerals



EQS-Media / 18.12.2023 / 07:35 CET/CEST

In the notice to the Extraordinary General Meeting of Eurobattery Minerals AB (Nordic Growth Market: BAT and Börse Stuttgart: EBM; in short:“Eurobattery” or the“Company”) on 27 December 2023, which was published on 24 November 2023, it was announced that the Company's shareholder Johan Jonsson (the“Shareholder”) proposes that the number of Board members, for the period until the end of the next Annual General Meeting, shall be four, without any deputy Board members, and that the Shareholder proposes election of a fourth Board member. Today, the Shareholder has notified his proposal to appoint Eckhard Cordes as new Board member in Eurobattery. Eckhard Cordes, born in 1950, is a highly regarded business leader in Europe with extensive experience in the automotive industry. He holds a doctoral degree in business from the University of Hamburg. His previous positions include various executive roles such as CEO of the Mercedes Car Group and Member of the executive board of Daimler, and Board member of SKF, Rheinmetall, and Volvo AB. Currently, he serves as Partner at Cevian Capital and EMERAM Capital Partners, as well as the Chairman of the Board at Bilfinger SE. At present, Eckhard Cordes holds 460,000 shares in the Company. According to the Board of Directors' assessment, Eckhard Cordes is considered independent in relation to the Company, its management, and the Company's major shareholders.



About Eurobattery Minerals Eurobattery Minerals AB is a Swedish mining company listed on Swedish Nordic Growth Market (BAT) and German Börse Stuttgart (EBM). With the vision to make Europe self-sufficient in responsibly mined battery minerals, the company's focus is to realize numerous nickel-cobalt-copper projects in Europe to supply critical raw materials and, as such, power a cleaner world. Please visit for more information. Feel free to follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter

as well.

Contact Eurobattery Minerals AB Roberto García Martínez – VD

E-mail: ... Contact Investor Relations E-mail: ... Mentor Augment Partners AB is the mentor to Eurobattery Minerals AB:

Phone: +46 (0) 8 604 22 55

E-mail: ...

End of Media Release



Issuer: Eurobattery Minerals AB

Key word(s): Energy

18.12.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at

Language: English Company: Eurobattery Minerals AB 114 56 Stockholm Sweden Phone: +49 151 6568 0361 E-mail: ... Internet: ISIN: SE0012481570 WKN: A2PG12 Listed: Regulated Market in Berlin, Frankfurt, Munich, Stuttgart EQS News ID: 1797991



End of News EQS Media