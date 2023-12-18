EQS-News: Enapter AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Enapter AG: Member of the Supervisory Board resigns

18.12.2023 / 08:52 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

CORPORATE NEWS Enapter AG: Member of the Supervisory Board resigns Berlin, 18. December 2023. On 14. December 2023, the Supervisory Board Mr. Oswald Werle informed the company's Executive Board and Supervisory Board that he is resigning from his position as a member of the Supervisory Board for personal reasons with effect as of 31. January 2024. The Executive Board and Supervisory Board have taken note of this decision with regret and would like to thank Mr. Oswald Werle for his tireless commitment to the Enapter Group and the valuable contributions he has made over the years. The Supervisory Board of Enapter AG therefore consists of three members for the time being and therefore still has a full quorum. About Enapter Enapter is an innovative energy technology company that manufactures highly efficient hydrogen generators - so-called electrolyzers - to replace fossil fuels and thus drive the energy transition globally. The patented and proven anion exchange membrane (AEM) technology enables the series and mass production of cost-effective electrolyzers which enables our customers to produce green hydrogen on any scale and almost anywhere in the world. The modular systems are already used by more than 340 customers in more than 50 countries worldwide, including in the energy, mobility, industrial, heating and telecommunications sectors. The Enapter Group has its headquarters in Germany and an R&D and production site in Italy. Enapter AG is listed on the regulated market of the Frankfurt and Hamburg stock exchanges, ISIN: DE000A255G02

Further information: Website:

Twitter:

LinkedIn:

Facebook: Instagram: https: // Contact financial and business press: Ralf Droz / Doron Kaufmann

edicto GmbH

Phone: +49 (0) 69 90 55 05-54

E-mail: ...

18.12.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at

Language: English Company: Enapter AG Reinhardtstr. 35 10117 Berlin Germany E-mail: ... Internet: ISIN: DE000A255G02 WKN: A255G0 Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 1798481



End of News EQS News Service