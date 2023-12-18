(MENAFN- EQS Group)
Original-Research: Nynomic AG - von NuWays AG
Einstufung von NuWays AG zu Nynomic AG
Unternehmen: Nynomic AG
ISIN: DE000A0MSN11
Anlass der Studie: Update
Empfehlung: BUY
seit: 18.12.2023
Kursziel: € 54
Kursziel auf Sicht von: 12 Monaten
Letzte Ratingänderung: Analyst: Christian Sandherr
Bolt-on acquisition with high synergy potential; chg. Topic: Nynomic announced the 100% acquisition of art photonic (13th pillar
of the Nynomic group), which should be highly value accretive during the
coming years thanks to significant synergy potential. In detail, art photonic is a Berlin-based expert in the development and
production of highly specialized fiber optic cables used for optical
measurement technology with a focus on mid-infrared (MIR) wavelength,
making it highly compatible with the the recently acquired NLIR (early
Oct.). Its products enable ultra-fast transmission of light to the
measurement point and back to the sensor to process the received data. Both
acquisitions support Nynomic's strategy to bring MIR in a scalable way into
production processes integrated into stationary machines, production
plants, commercial vehicles and similar, thus expanding Nynomic's future
solution portfolio. In 2023e, art photonics is seen to generate some € 4m sales with an EBIT
margin of roughly 10% (eNuW). Thanks to significant cross-selling
opportunities across Nynomic's broad customer base, we expect art
photonic's annual sales growth potential to be at around 20% for the next
three to four years. The resulting positive operating leverage should
quickly enable EBIT margins of >15%, in our
view. While the purchase price was not disclosed, we expect it to be in
line with Nynomic's recent acquisitions, i.e. ~1x EV/sales, or € 4m in the
case of art photonics, making it a clearly value accretive deal. Additional acquisitions to follow in H1 2024e. Carried by its inherently
cash flow generating business model, the € 18 capital increase in May
and in line with its buy and build strategy, Nynomic looks set to acquire
1-2, potentially also larger targets with up to € 20m sales during FY
2024e. Further positive newsflow to stem from a strong Q4 and a continued strong
momentum throughout 2024e. Following solid 9M results with € 83m sales and
a 10% EBIT margin, Nynomic looks set to report a disproportionally strong
Q4 due to confirmed call-off dates of formerly delayed orders, several new
projects within structurally growing markets. Q4 sales should come in at €
37 (+14% yoy, eNuW) with an EBIT margin of 19.7% (eNuW). With several
products (e.g. Spectral Engines) beginning to gain traction and
structurally growing demand for existing solutions, organic sales growth
during the next years should exceed 10% (eNuW). BUY with an unchanged € 54 PT based on DCF.
Die Analyse oder weiterführende Informationen zu dieser können Sie hier downloaden
