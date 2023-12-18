EQS-News: SAF-HOLLAND SE / Key word(s): Sustainability/ESG

SAF-HOLLAND SE focusses on renewable energies and equips the roofs of the plants at the Bessenbach site with photovoltaic systems

Roofs of plants 1 to 3 at the Bessenbach site will be fitted with a total of 5,000 photovoltaic modules

After completion in Q1 2024, maximum system output of around 2,300 kWp and annual CO 2 savings of around 850 tonnes Increase in security of supply and reduction in CO 2 emissions

Bessenbach (Germany), December 18, 2023. The SAF-HOLLAND SE ("SAF-HOLLAND"), one of the world's leading suppliers of trailer and truck components, will equip the roofs of plants 1, 2 and 3 at the Bessenbach site with photovoltaic systems.

Around 5,000 modules of the most powerful generation will provide a maximum output of 2,300 kWp Around 5,000 modules of the currently most powerful generation of glass-glass photovoltaic modules will be installed on the roof areas of plants 1, 2 and 3. In total, the photovoltaic system covers an area of around 18,000 m2. Based on the performance of the modules, the total output of the system is around 2,300 kilowatt peak or an output of over 2 million kilowatt hours per year and thus covers around 15% of the electrical energy required by SAF-HOLLAND at the Bessenbach site. Alternatively, the amount of electricity generated by the photovoltaic systems could supply around 1,200 single households with electricity for a year.

Further plants to be equipped with photovoltaic systems "Sustainability is very important to SAF-HOLLAND and its stakeholders. By installing the photovoltaic system, we are making an important contribution to increasing the security of supply at our sites and at the same time saving around 850 tonnes of CO2 emissions per year. An important aspect of our sustainability strategy is our goal as a Group to be CO2-neutral by 2050, and the supply of renewable energy will play an important role in this. In the future, we want to retrofit additional plants and equip new plants with photovoltaic systems, always taking into account the economic viability, of course," says Frank Lorenz-Dietz, member of the Management Board and CFO of SAF-HOLLAND SE.

In the first quarter of 2024, electricity from the roof of the production halls should be available for the sites in Bessenbach for the first time.

About SAF-HOLLAND SAF-HOLLAND SE is a leading international manufacturer of suspension-related assemblies and components for trailers, trucks and buses. Around 5,900 dedicated employees worldwide are already working on the future of the transport industry today, generating sales of approximately EUR 1.6 billion in 2022 product range includes, among other things, axle and suspension systems for trailers, fifth wheels for trucks and coupling systems for trucks, semi-trailers and trailers as well as brake and EBS systems. In addition, SAF-HOLLAND develops innovative products to increase the efficiency, safety and environmental friendliness of commercial vehicles. The focus here is on the digitalization and networking of trailers as well as the electrification of axles. The products and solutions are marketed under the brands SAF, Holland, Haldex, V.Orlandi, TrailerMaster, Neway, KLL and York. SAF-HOLLAND supplies original equipment to vehicle manufacturers on six continents. In the aftermarket business, the company supplies spare parts to manufacturers' service networks as well as to wholesalers and, through an extensive global distribution network, to end customers and service centers. SAF-HOLLAND shares have been listed in the Prime Standard of the German Stock Exchange since 2007 and are part of the SDAX selection index. For further information, please visit



