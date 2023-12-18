Pochampally Ikat Gets 10 Year GI Tag Extension

(MENAFN- KNN India) Hyderabad, Dec 18 (KNN) The Pochampally Ikat, a saree made in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district of Telangana recently renewed its Geographical Indication (GI) tag which expired on December 14, 2023, reported

The Hans India.

It was India's first handloom product, registered with GI application no 4 in 2004.

These registrations must be renewed every ten years to remain valid, as per GI Act.



Similar to trademarks, GIs are perpetual but necessitate renewal every decade from the initial filing date. The GI application was approaching expiration, and proactive measures taken by the registered proprietor facilitated the successful renewal of the Pochampally Ikat GI.

Speaking to The Hans India, T Ramesh, President, Pochampally Tie and Dye Association says,“We are delighted about the renewal of the GI tag for Pochampally Ikat.

Pochampally Ikat was the first handloom product from erstwhile Andhra Pradesh to get the GI tag in 2004. There are several weavers who are dependent on weaving these sarees for a long time.

Pochampally Tie and Dye Association Secretary, Lava Kumar, says,“Although unaware of the imminent expiration, I took the initiative to renew the Pochampally Ikat's GI tag.

Pochampally Ikat stands as distinguished weaving artistry, intricately binding and dyeing bundles of yarn in predetermined colour sequences before meticulously weaving them into intricate patterns.

(KNN Bureau)