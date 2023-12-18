Meghalaya Lags Its Northeast Peers In Logistics: LEADS 2023 Report

(MENAFN- KNN India) Shillong, Dec 18 (KNN)

Meghalaya has been designated as an "aspirer" in the 2023 logistics index chart, as per the "Logistics Ease Across Different States (LEADS) 2023" report unveiled by Union Minister Piyush Goyal.

The index serves as a gauge for the effectiveness of logistical services crucial for fostering exports and economic growth.



It seeks to intensify efforts to enhance logistics performance at the state level, a pivotal factor in advancing the nation's trade and cutting down transaction costs.

As per the fifth LEADS report, Meghalaya's performance assessment is below the average of northeast group for most of the indicators across pillars, except for the availability of packaging facilities.

The report suggested collaboration with industry stakeholders to develop a comprehensive, data-driven logistics master plan to enhance infrastructure across the state.

"This strategy will act as a blueprint for pinpointing current deficiencies and outlining approaches to execute the suggested interventions. States may also assess the feasibility and demand for constructing logistics infrastructure at Mahendraganj to ease cargo transportation to Bangladesh, potentially alleviating traffic congestion at ICP Tetrapole," it recommended.



Except for the quality of transport services, the state stands below the average performance in the group under the assessment for all the logistic service indicators.

“The state should enhance mobile connectivity across the region to improve the availability of track and trace services. Additionally, the state should prioritise addressing skill gaps by collaborating with private stakeholders to devise and develop logistics-related training programs and courses to provide industry-ready manpower,” the report said.

Moreover, assessments for all the operating and regulatory environment indicators show that except for grievance redressal the state stands below the average of the group.

Pointing out that Meghalaya is in the process of finalisation of its logistics policy, the report said, to enhance the logistics sector, the state could explore measures to encourage regular dialogues with private stakeholders, ensuring effective communication and education about various initiatives undertaken.

