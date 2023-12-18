Learn A Language, Discover A Destination: Airbnb And Duolingo Invite You To The Ultimate Travel Adventure

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Delhi, India

Indian GenZ and Millennials are showing a surging interest in travel and learning languages including Japanese and Korean

Dive into the heart of Japan or South Korea by learning a new language with Duolingo and living like a local on Airbnb Two lucky winners will get an opportunity to explore Japan and South Korea for a 7-day journey, complete with local stays and interactive language experiences

With India's GenZs and Millennials showing surging interest in travel to Japan and South Korea, and an increased appetite to learn Japanese and Korean, Airbnb and Duolingo are launching a unique campaign that provides travelers with an extraordinary opportunity to immerse themselves in the rich cultural tapestry of these two unique countries. The program aims to reduce the language barrier that often impedes deeper cultural immersion, and equip travelers with essential language skills to enhance their appreciation and understanding of local customs and traditions.



Master a language, discover a destination with Airbnb and Duolingo





The spike in language learning on Duolingo perfectly aligns with the increased searches for local stays on Airbnb, demonstrating a desire amongst Indians to break down the language barriers and engage in more meaningful connections with the local communities while travelling to Japan or South Korea. Recent Airbnb data has revealed a significant uptick in travel interest to Japan and South Korea. We have seen an almost 75 percent growth in searches for Airbnb stays in Korea and almost a whopping 300 percent increase for stays in Japan(1). Concurrently, Duolingo has reported a notable trend in language learning preferences among Indians, with Japanese and Korean emerging as some of the most popular languages learnt on the platform. Globally, Japanese ranks as the fifth most learnt language, while Korean has jumped to the sixth position, as highlighted in the 2023 Duolingo Language Report, which tracks the world's biggest trends in language learning. The report also indicated a remarkable 75% year-over-year growth in Korean language learning among learners in India(2). This parallel rise in travel and language interests underlines a growing fascination with Japanese and Korean cultures among Indian travelers.





Building on these trends, Airbnb and Duolingo are teaming up to transform the travel experiences to Japan and South Korea, targeting the language barrier that often impedes deeper cultural immersion. This collaboration seeks to equip travelers with the essential language skills, enhancing their understanding and appreciation of local customs and traditions.





By merging Duolingo's language learning expertise with Airbnb's locally hosted stays, this initiative promises a more enriched and authentic travel journey. Travelers can now navigate through these destinations with newfound confidence in their language abilities while staying at local Airbnb stays that offer them the opportunity to live like a local.

“Airbnb has always believed in promoting authentic travel and meaningful connections. Our recent data (3)

shows a surge in interest among Indian GenZs and Millennials searching for stays on our platform, with Japan and South Korea being popular destinations for cultural exploration. Recognizing that language barriers can dampen the richness of travel, our collaboration with Duolingo goes beyond language learning; it's about deeply immersing travelers in new cultures, creating lasting experiences and memories,” said Amanpreet Bajaj, Airbnb's General Manager for India, Southeast Asia, Hong Kong, and Taiwan .





“At Duolingo, our mission is to make language learning fun and effective. We are delighted to partner with Airbnb to bring an opportunity that blends learning and traveling in such a seamless manner, providing people with all the right tools to allow them to have an authentic experience and overcome language barriers during travel with ease,” said George Audi, Global Head of Business Development & Partnerships for Duolingo .





Airbnb and Duolingo's dream contest is here - Break the language barriers and unlock authentic travel experiences in Japan or South Korea





Program Details

This contest offers a chance to discover Japan and South Korea authentically by learning the local language on Duolingo before embarking on the journey and staying in locally hosted Airbnbs in each country.







Through the contest, Airbnb and Duolingo are seeking two lucky winners (with one companion each) to engage in at least a continuous 10-day-language learning streak on Duolingo, and share their interest in embarking on a culturally rich travel experience to Japan or South Korea.

During their travel, winners will get to stay at Airbnbs hosted by the locals and delve into various cultural experiences, capturing the essence of local living.

Additionally, the first 50 new Airbnb users who join the contest will win INR 5000 in Airbnb credits and a year long Super Duolingo membership. Winners will uncover the rich and vibrant tapestry of Japan or South Korea, with newfound language skills enriching their interactions with the locals.





Starting December 11, 2023, 11:00 AM IST, through January 2, 2024, 11:59 PM IST, eligible applicants may participate in the contest by visiting airbnb/duolingo and completing the application form.





Participants must be a resident of India, over 18, and available to travel to Japan or South Korea between 1 February 2024 to 31 March 2024. The shortlisted winners will be contacted directly by Airbnb by January 15, 2024. For more information, see the Contest Rules.





*T&Cs apply, please check out the contest rules for all details.





About Airbnb

Airbnb was born in 2007 when two Hosts welcomed three guests to their San Francisco home and has since grown to over 4 million Hosts who have welcomed more than 1.5 billion guest arrivals in almost every country across the globe. Every day, Hosts offer unique stays and experiences that make it possible for guests to connect with communities in a more authentic way.





About Duolingo

Duolingo is a fun, free app for learning 40+ languages, like Japanese and Korean, through quick, bite-sized lessons. Learn a new language with the world's most-downloaded education app!





(1)

Based on searches for stays in Japan/South Korea by India guests between January 1 - September 30 2023 vs the same period last year

(2)

2023 Duolingo Language Report

(3) Based on searches for stays in Japan/South Korea by India guests between January 1 - September 30 2023 vs the same period last year.