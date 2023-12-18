Serbian President, Aleksandar Vucic, claims emphatic victory in recent parliamentary election

(MENAFN) Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic has claimed an emphatic victory in the recent parliamentary election, following exit polls that indicated his Serbian Progressive Party (SNS) securing over half of the available seats. According to polls conducted by CeSID and Ipsos, the SNS garnered approximately 46 percent of the vote, while the opposition coalition Serbia Against Violence (SPN) trailed with less than 28 percent. With a total of 18 parties contending for the 250 seats in the national legislature, five are expected to surpass the 3 percent threshold necessary for parliamentary representation.



The projected outcome positions the SNS to attain a slim majority of 128 seats, marking an increase from its current 120 seats in the existing composition. Rather than forming a new government independently, President Vucic is anticipated to forge a coalition with some of the party's existing partners to fortify its position.



In response to the exit poll results, President Vucic declared, "This is an absolute victory, and it makes me happy," underscoring the significance of the win for his party. The decision to call a snap general election followed protests triggered by two mass shootings in May that claimed 18 lives. This marked the fifth election since 2012 when the SNS initially rose to power.



Beyond the parliamentary polls, Serbian citizens participated in local elections across most municipalities, including the capital city of Belgrade and the influential northern province of Vojvodina. Belgrade, housing approximately a quarter of the nation's population, holds particular significance due to the mayor's office being considered one of the most influential positions in the Serbian political system. The election results are expected to shape the political landscape in Serbia, reflecting the public's response to recent events and the leadership of President Vucic and his party.



