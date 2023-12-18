US dollar faces speculator retreat amid Fed's cautious policy shift

(MENAFN) Currency speculators have tempered their expectations regarding the strength of the US dollar following the US Federal Reserve's cautious pivot in monetary policy. This shift has prompted a surge towards higher-yielding currencies, leading to a notable decline in demand for investment options that capitalize on the appreciation of the greenback. According to the risk reflections index for one month, this demand has reached its lowest level in over three years, contrasting with options that profit from a depreciation of the US dollar.



Bloomberg's recent report highlights a significant change in market sentiment, with speculators expressing reduced confidence in the US dollar's upward trajectory. Concurrently, expectations for the strength of the Japanese yen's exchange rate have surged to the highest level in approximately five months.



The Federal Reserve, in its latest decision, opted to keep interest rates unchanged for the third consecutive time, maintaining them within the range of 5.25 to 5.5 percent—marking the highest level in 22 years. The central bank, in its new economic forecasts, signaled the conclusion of the historic tightening phase in US monetary policy. It anticipates a decline in borrowing costs in 2024, projecting a decrease of 75 basis points over the coming year. This announcement has further influenced speculators to reassess their strategies in light of the evolving landscape shaped by the Federal Reserve's policy adjustments.

MENAFN18122023000045015682ID1107615792