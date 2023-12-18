IEA Sees No Challenge From Opposition

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): The UN secretary-general has no clear definition of an inclusive government, says the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA).

In his quarterly report to the UN Security Council on the situation in Afghanistan, Antonio Guterres underlined the need for inclusivity in the government.

But IEA spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said the UN chief had no precise definition for the establishment of a broad-based government.

TOLOnews quoted Mujahid as insisting:“The government is inclusive. We have shared it with the UN.”

The IEA spokesman also claimed activities of the opposition posed no challenge to the incumbent rulers.

In his report, Guterres highlighted IEA's gains on the security, political, economic and social fronts in Afghanistan since the political change in August 2021.

Security incidents linked to the armed opposition and attacks by the Islamic State continued, the UN secretary-general said.

“Armed clashes decreased by 41 percent from 104 to 61 incidents in 2023. The armed opposition posed no challenge to the Taliban for territorial control during the reporting period,” the report said.

mud





Hits: 43