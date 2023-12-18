Match between Liverpool, Man Utd concludes 0-0, leaving Arsenal at top of English Premier League

(MENAFN) The much-anticipated clash between Liverpool and Manchester United on Sunday concluded with a scoreline of 0-0, leaving Liverpool unable to reclaim the top spot in the English Premier League standings. The stalemate at Anfield was further marked by a late-game red card for Manchester United's Diogo Dalot.



In a parallel fixture on the same day, Arsenal seized the opportunity to assert their dominance, securing a 2-0 victory over Brighton at the Emirates Stadium in London. The goals were netted by Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz, contributing to Arsenal's impressive performance, which propelled them to the summit of the Premier League standings with 39 points from 17 matches.



With this victory, Arsenal displaced Liverpool from the top position, as the latter now occupies the second spot with 38 points. Meanwhile, Manchester United finds itself in the lower ranks with 28 points.



Looking ahead to the upcoming fixture, Arsenal is set to face a formidable challenge as they prepare to visit Liverpool on Saturday. This upcoming match holds significant importance in the league's hierarchy, as both teams vie for supremacy in a critical showdown that could potentially reshape the Premier League landscape.

