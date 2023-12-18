Morabanc Shares Its Tips For The Digital Asset Revolution In The Latest Issue Of World Finance

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) News provided by World News Media

From blockchain to artificial intelligence, new technologies are rapidly reshaping the financial services sector. For companies that are able to successfully adapt to the ever-changing digital asset environment, these new innovations can create invaluable opportunities - but flexibility is key. In an exclusive article for World Finance, MoraBanc's Head of Digital Banking, Daniel Martínez, and Head of Digital Assets & Fintech, Carlos Salinas, share their advice for embracing the potential of digitisation.

"The digital asset revolution is as much about the convergence of the old and the new as it is about technological innovation," the pair explain in their feature. Indeed, while it is often assumed that fintech start-ups have the edge when it comes to innovation, in reality, traditional banks have their own distinct qualities that stand them in good stead for embracing digital transformation.

Trust is key to bridging the gap between traditional and digital assets, and this is something that established banks have plenty of experience with. For customers who are unsure about navigating the world of digital assets, they can turn to their trusted, experienced banks for guidance and support. When it comes to regulatory challenges, too, this is another area where traditional banks can shine. With extensive experience in compliance and navigating regulatory hurdles, banks can offer a safe and seamless approach to digital asset transactions.

"In the rapidly-evolving world of digital assets, traditional banks are not mere spectators," MoraBanc explains. "They are, in fact, central players with a unique and indispensable role in this financial revolution."

MoraBanc's forward-thinking approach to digital transformation has established the company as one of Europe's leading banks for technological innovation. In recognition of its commitments to enhancing the digital experience, World Finance awarded MoraBank two noteworthy awards : Best Digital Bank in Andorra and Best Mobile Banking App in Andorra for 2023.

To find out more about MoraBanc's approach to sustainable and successful digital transformation, pick up a copy of the Winter 2023-24 edition of World Finance magazine, available in print, on tablet and online now.

