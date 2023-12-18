President Biden`s motorcade gets crashed by vehicle

(MENAFN) In a startling turn of events, a vehicle collided with one of the SUVs in President Joe Biden's motorcade as he was departing from his campaign headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware on a Sunday night. The United States Secret Service confirmed the incident, stating that a loud bang was heard as the President was preparing to enter his vehicle, where First Lady Jill Biden was already waiting. Footage of the incident reveals President Biden's visible surprise as he stopped and looked towards the source of the sound before being swiftly escorted into his car by Secret Service personnel. According to reports, President Biden exclaimed "woah" when the incident occurred.



The Secret Service spokesperson, Steve Kopek, informed CNN that the collision involved a Secret Service vehicle securing the motorcade route being struck by another vehicle around 8 pm local time. Notably, Kopek emphasized that there was "no protective interest associated with this event," indicating the Secret Service's belief that the crash was unintentional. He added that the President's motorcade departed without further incident.



The vehicle involved in the collision was identified as a silver sedan with Delaware license plates. The impact occurred at an intersection across from the entrance of the campaign headquarters, amid rainy weather in Wilmington, as reported by Reuters, citing the White House press pool report. Secret Service personnel promptly surrounded the car and pointed their guns at the driver, who cooperatively held his hands up, according to a witness account.



Following the incident, the Bidens safely returned to their home in Wilmington. The circumstances surrounding the collision raise questions about the security protocols in place during the President's movements and the potential implications of such incidents on the safety of the presidential motorcade. As investigations unfold, the public awaits further details regarding the nature of the collision, any potential charges against the driver, and the measures being taken to prevent similar incidents in the future.



