FINANCIAL CALENDAR 2024


12/18/2023 4:03:35 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)
COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT no. 42 - 18 December 2023

DFDS will report and hold the Annual General Meeting (AGM) on the following dates in 2024:


Deadline for submission of proposals to the AGM: 1 February

Q4 and year-end report 2023: 9 February

Annual report 2023: 22 February

AGM: 15 March

Q1 report 2024: 8 May

Q2 report 2024: 14 August

Q3 report 2024: 7 November


Monthly ferry volume updates will be released at around 10 CET on the following dates in 2024:

12 January
9 February
12 March
12 April
8 May
12 June
12 July
14 August
12 September
11 October
12 November
12 December


Contact

Søren Brøndholt Nielsen, IR +45 33 42 33 59

About DFDS

We operate a transport network in and around Europe with an annual revenue of DKK 27bn and 13,000 full-time employees.

We move goods in trailers by ferry, road & rail, and we offer complementary and related transport and logistics solutions.

We also move car and foot passengers on short sea and overnight ferry routes.

DFDS was founded in 1866 and headquartered and listed in Copenhagen.


This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


Attachment

  • DFDS_NO_42_18_12_2023_Financial_Calendar

