FINANCIAL CALENDAR 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)
| COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT no. 42 - 18 December 2023
|
DFDS will report and hold the Annual General Meeting (AGM) on the following dates in 2024:
Deadline for submission of proposals to the AGM: 1 February
Q4 and year-end report 2023: 9 February
Annual report 2023: 22 February
AGM: 15 March
Q1 report 2024: 8 May
Q2 report 2024: 14 August
Q3 report 2024: 7 November
Monthly ferry volume updates will be released at around 10 CET on the following dates in 2024:
12 January
9 February
12 March
12 April
8 May
12 June
12 July
14 August
12 September
11 October
12 November
12 December
Contact
Søren Brøndholt Nielsen, IR +45 33 42 33 59
About DFDS
We operate a transport network in and around Europe with an annual revenue of DKK 27bn and 13,000 full-time employees.
We move goods in trailers by ferry, road & rail, and we offer complementary and related transport and logistics solutions.
We also move car and foot passengers on short sea and overnight ferry routes.
DFDS was founded in 1866 and headquartered and listed in Copenhagen.
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
Attachment
DFDS_NO_42_18_12_2023_Financial_Calendar
MENAFN18122023004107003653ID1107615762
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.