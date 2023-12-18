Russia pulls out from Black Sea grain deal, indicating political reasons

(MENAFN) In a recent report from a news agency on Sunday, Russian Agriculture Minister Dmitry Patrushev announced that Moscow is uninterested in extending the Black Sea grain agreement. He emphasized that the decision carries significant political implications, indicating a departure from the pact that allowed Ukraine to safely export grains from its Black Sea ports. Despite the termination, Patrushev assured that Russia will continue its grain exports, attributing the decision to political considerations rather than a reduction in market demand.



Patrushev clarified that Russia's grain export quantities have not experienced a decline; in fact, they have slightly increased since the termination of the agreement in July. The withdrawal from the agreement was motivated by Moscow's assertion that the accord failed to ensure the delivery of grains to the poorest nations. Additionally, Russia cited persistent obstacles in the export of grains and fertilizers as contributing factors to its decision.



The move to end the Black Sea grain agreement underscores Russia's prioritization of political considerations in its agricultural trade policies. Despite the shift, the nation remains committed to meeting the demands of its grain buyers while pursuing alternative avenues for grain export.

