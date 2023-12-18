Admiral Charles Kubic Films For VFAF Trump Documentary Announced Stan Fitzgerald President Of VFAF Veterans For Trump

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Admiral Kubic filming for the forthcoming Trump documentary

Admiral Kubic in the already released "Fall of Deceit"

Rear Admiral Charles Kubic , National Spokesman for Veterans for America First, has signed onto the organizations Trump documentary and filmed with Chad Caton

- Stan Fitzgerald VFAF Veterans for Trump grassroots PresidentMYRTLE BEACH, SOUTH CAROLINA, USA, December 18, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- From the press room of L-Strategies - the official press of Veterans for Trump grassroots nationalVeterans for America First aka Veterans for Trump announced the production of a film project to use supporting Donald J Trump for 47th president. The VFAF organization, as a team, is working on a confidential“Trump” film project that will be released in 2024 after a major announcement on Veterans.Filming started in what will be Donna and Stan Fitzgerald 's third film for the America First movement. The organizational team effort has tight lips about the project and title, but has leaked they already have filmed content from sitting members of congress , celebrities , flag officers and Trump campaign influencers that will come together to help President Donald Trump win his bid for our country's highest office.Admiral Kubic , the VFAF national spokesman , recently filmed for the forthcoming VFAF Trump documentary for release early 2024 . As the national spokesman and original 2015 Vets for Trump leader , the Admiral will have a featured segment in the film. The Admirals filming was completed by Chad Caton the organizations national operations director who has an extensive media background. Caton served in the Seabees under Admiral Kubic“We are going to hold off releasing trailers or details until after the announcement , this is about promoting Trump not self promoting.” said Stan Fitzgerald.Admiral Kubic was also featured in "The Fall of Deceit " documentary that is available on Amazon and Ebay. The film premiered in Atlanta with Admiral Kubic as the key note speaker. article/668557712/the-fall-of-deceit-a-film-by-frank-x-panico-with-donna-stan-fitzgerald-premiered-in-atlanta-georgia-by-legacy-pacIn other VFAF News :Jason Fyk founder of Social Media Freedom partners with Legacy PAC and Veterans for Trump in his firms challenge to Section 230's Constitutionality.jason-fyk-partners-with-legacy-pac-and-veterans-for-trump-in-his-firms-challenge-to-section-230s-constitutionality-fyk-vs-facebook/The Veterans group is focusing on America First politics and is considered to have a powerful primary endorsement :VFAF Veterans for America First AKA Veterans for Trump was invited as part of the grass roots campaign to Mar-A-Lago in November 2022 for Donald Trump's announcement of his run for 47th president. The former president shared the endorsement of VFAF for his bid on the Truth Social Platform along with the article stating the organization was part of the grassroots campaign collation@realDon.../posts/109429493455546669The Veterans group is partnered with Legacy PAC , a political action committee committed to preserving the Legacy of President Trump and promoting America First candidates. Stan Fitzgerald , Jared Craig , Mark Finchem , Kelli Ward and Martha Boneta Fain are on the Legacy PAC Team.

