The 6Th Annual Little Saint Nick Foundation Closing Bell Ceremony At The New York Stock Exchange

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Little Saint Nick Foundation Rings the NYSE Closing Bell!

The Little Saint Nick Foundation has had the honor of continuing an annual tradition of ringing the Closing Bell at the New York Stock Exchange.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The Little Saint Nick Foundation has had the honor of continuing an annual tradition of ringing the Closing Bell at the New York Stock Exchange. This December 22nd from 3:00 PM-5:00 PM, LSNF will continue its 6th annual tradition. The Little Saint Nick Foundation will be celebrating the 20th anniversary of our establishment! Since 2004, the foundation has helped and inspired over 2 million kids in crisis and has distributed over 120,000 Little St. Nick Gift Bags. LSNF will also be celebrating our Founder and CEO, Raymond Mohler Jr., 26th Birthday!To learn more about the Little Saint Nick Foundation and how you can make a positive impact on the lives of sick and injured children please visit our website at or email us at ...About The Little Saint Nick Foundation:The Little Saint Nick Foundation was founded in 2004 by Raymond Mohler Jr. at age six. Ray was in the hospital and felt fortunate that he was able to leave after eight hours. He decided he wanted to give back to the kids in the hospital who couldn't leave. That was the start of the Little Saint Nick Foundation. The organization helps kids in hospitals deal with their fear and anxiety, while also granting wishes to kids in the community. Through our emergency department gift bag program, toy drives, hospital parties, granting wishes, and having local chapters run by kids, for kids with the goal of“Kids Inspiring and Helping Kids”. The Little Saint Nick Foundation operates throughout the United States and Canada with plans to expand around the globe through a youth movement never seen before.

Ciara Gallagher

Little Saint Nick Foundation

+1 347-628-8044

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube