Hazy, Moderate Temperature Weather Expected Today

Weather inshore today until 6pm on Monday will be hazy at first becomes moderate temperature daytime and scattered clouds to partly cloudy at times, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report.

Offshore, it will be scattered clouds, the report added.

Wind inshore will be northwesterly to northeasterly 05 to 15 knot.

Offshore, it will be northwesterly 06 to 16 knot.

Visibility will be 04 to 08 kilometers.

Sea state inshore will be 1 to 3 feet. Offshore, it will be 2 to 4 feet.

