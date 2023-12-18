Amir Congratulates Qatari People, Residents On National Day

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani expressed his sincere congratulations to the Qatari people and residents on the occasion of National Day.

His Highness, in a post on his official X account today, offered his greetings and congratulations to the people and residents of Qatar on the occasion of the national day, expressing his hope for further progress and prosperity for them.

