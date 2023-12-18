Amir Congratulates Qatari People, Residents On National Day

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani expressed his sincere congratulations to the Qatari people and residents on the occasion of National Day.
His Highness, in a post on his official X account today, offered his greetings and congratulations to the people and residents of Qatar on the occasion of the national day, expressing his hope for further progress and prosperity for them.
MENAFN18122023000067011011ID1107615751
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.