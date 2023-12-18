Media reports EU consents furthermore restrictions against Russia

(MENAFN) In a significant development, European Union (EU) member states have successfully negotiated and agreed upon the 12th package of sanctions against Russia, as reported by TASS on Saturday, citing sources within Brussels. The eagerly awaited restrictions are poised to take effect early next week, following a diplomatic hurdle involving a last-minute veto by Austria. The impasse centered around Austria's insistence on removing Raiffeisen Bank International, the largest Western bank operating in Russia, from Ukraine's list of 'international sponsors of war.'



This removal was seen as a key condition for Austria to endorse the new sanctions package. While the blacklist itself holds no legal standing, its purpose is to exert pressure on companies, compelling them to cease operations in Russia.



According to Reuters, the Ukrainian government has yielded to the Austrian demand, agreeing to temporarily suspend the status of Raiffeisen Bank International "for the period of bilateral consultations involving representatives of the European Commission." Subsequently, a European Union diplomat confirmed the lifting of Austria's sanctions reservation.



The comprehensive 12th sanctions package introduces several impactful measures, including a direct ban on Russian diamond imports. Additionally, the European Union aims to tighten the oil price cap and counter the circumvention of existing sanctions. Notably, the package incorporates a notification procedure for Russian citizens or entities within Russia seeking to transfer amounts exceeding EUR100,000 (USD109,000) out of the European Union.



The latest round of sanctions comes against the backdrop of the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, which erupted in February 2022. The European Union's strategy revolves around weakening Russia's economy by restricting income from the export of raw materials.



Russia, in response, has strategically shifted its trade focus to Asia, particularly with increased engagements with India and China.



This development marks the European Union's commitment to maintaining economic pressure on Russia, reflecting a coordinated effort among member states to address the geopolitical implications of the conflict. As the 12th sanctions package takes effect, it remains to be seen how Russia will respond, given its previous redirection of trade to offset the impact of earlier sanctions.





