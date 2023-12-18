Maharashtra: 8 Killed As Pick-Up Vehicle Crashes Into Auto-Rickshaw In Pune

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "A high-speed pickup truck collided with an auto-rickshaw in Maharashtra's Pune, resulting in the death of eight individuals reported by PTI, the accident took place at around 11.30 pm on Sunday under Otur police station limits on Kalyan-Ahmednagar Road, located about 150 km from here, they said official added,“The pick-up vehicle, which was going towards Kalyan (in Thane district) from Ahmednagar, collided with the auto-rickshaw coming from the opposite direction near a petrol pump at Pimpalgaon Joga.”“Seven persons from the auto-rickshaw and the pickup vehicle's driver were killed,” he said.(With inputs from PTI)(This is a developing story)

