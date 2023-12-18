NIA Conducts Searches In South India Over Suspected Links To Jihadi Terror Group

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Anti-terror agency on Monday carried out searches at 19 locations in South India and busted a \"highly radicalised jihadi terror group\".According to ANI news agency, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) is conducting these raids in close coordination with the state police forces raids have been underway since this morning. However, there are no specific details about the exact location and about the jihadi group due to some operational reasons sources, the news agency said that the terror group is engaged in anti-India activities and has learned to plan attacks, recruiting youths's raid has come days after the NIA raided multiple locations across Bengaluru, Karnataka, in a case relating to the radicalization of prisoners by a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist Conspiracy Case: NIA conducting searches at dozens of Bengaluru locationsA total of six locations, including the houses of four accused, one of whom is still absconding, were extensively searched in the case on December 13 as part of the NIA's continuing investigations into the case (RC-28/2023/NIA/DLI). The other locations that were searched were premises connected with two other suspects.

ISIS terror conspiracy case: NIA raids 44 locationsIn that raid, the NIA teams seized a host of digital devices, various incriminating documents, and cash amounting to ₹7.3 lakhs during the raids, conducted at the premises of Mohammed Umar, Mohammed Faisal Rabbani, Tanveer Ahmed, and Mohammed Farooq, as well as absconder Junaid Ahmed. Three accused are currently absconding in the case, registered under various sections of IPC, the UA(P) Act, 1967, and the Explosive Substances Act, 1884.

