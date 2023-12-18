Earthquake Of Magnitude 4.0 Jolts Pakistan

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "An earthquake of magnitude 4.0 on the Richter Scale jerked Pakistan on Monday morning, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said.\"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.0, Occurred on 18-12-2023, 11:38:03 IST, Lat: 29.32 & Long: 70.12, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Pakistan,\" the NCS posted on X.NCS further noted that the earthquake occurred around 11:38:03 (IST) at a depth of 10 kilometres to the NCS, the epicentre of the earthquake was found to be at Latitude: 29.32°S and, Longitude: 70.12°W, respectively casualties have been reported as of yet details awaited.(With inputs from ANI)

