Israel Launches Cyberattack Against Iran, Hackers Paralyse Gas Stations: Report

( MENAFN - Live Mint) "A hacking group from Israel has reportedly paralyzed the majority of the gas stations in Iran of Israel reported that hackers with a group name“Gonjeshke Darande,” or“predatory sparrow” have disabled \"gas pumps throughout Iran.”The group previously claimed a cyber attack on Iran's major steel companies.(This is a breaking story. More details awaited)

