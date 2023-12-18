'Animal' Box Office: Ranbir Kapoor's Movie Crosses Rs 500 Crore In India On Day 17

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) 'Animal,' directed by Sandeep Vanga Reddy and starring Ranbir Kapoor, is in its third week and doing well in cinemas. The action drama topped Rs 500 crore in India in 17 days. The film's box office collection increased during the weekend. On Sunday, December 17, the film made approximately Rs 15 crore in India. Since its December 1 release, Ranbir's 'Animal' has had a spectacular run in cinemas.

Ranbir Kapoor's 'Animal' has crossed the Rs 800-crore barrier and is now on its way to the Rs 1,000-crore milestone at the global box office. The picture attracted polarising views from reviewers and spectators, but it appears that this is having little effect on its performance.

The weekend box office performance of 'Animal' was as expected. The film is expected to have generated about Rs 15 crore in India as by Sunday, December 17. The movie gets another week in cinemas before Shah Rukh Khan's 'Dunki' and Prabhas' 'Salaar' take over.

In India, the total collection after 17 days is at Rs 512.94 crore. On the 17th day, the film had a 24.97% occupancy rate.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga wrote and directed the film "Animal." The film stars Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, Triptii Dimri, Shakti Kapoor, and Siddhanth Karnik in addition to Ranbir Kapoor. The story revolves around the turbulent relationship between a father and his kid. Ranbir played Ranvijay, a vicious character motivated with revenge in the film.

'Animal' hit cinemas on December 1 in a variety of languages. It is one of 2023's highest-grossing Indian films.