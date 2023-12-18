WATCH: The Moment When Sedan Rammed Into Biden's Security Detail

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) United States Secret Service had some anxious moments when a car collided with a Sports Utility Vehicle that was part of President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden's security detail. The incident occurred shortly after the Bidens left their campaign headquarters in rainy downtown Wilmington around 8:07 p.m.



Following a meal with members of his re-election team, the collision took place at an intersection near the entrance of the campaign headquarters. Television footage captured Secret Service agents swiftly escorting President Biden to his vehicle post-impact.



The silver sedan involved, bearing Delaware license plates and displaying damage to its bumper, was promptly surrounded by security officers who apprehended the driver with raised hands. Despite the unexpected encounter, both President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden emerged unscathed from the incident.

"At approximately 8:09 pm (0109 GMT) today, a Secret Service vehicle securing the president's motorcade route was involved in a collision with another vehicle in Wilmington," stated Special Agent Steve Kopek, a spokesperson for the Secret Service. He clarified that there was no protective interest associated with the incident, and the president's motorcade proceeded without any issues.

Pool reporters, who had been stationed outside the campaign offices where President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden had dinner with staff, heard the crash after concluding their questioning of Biden from a distance. Reporters were promptly gathered by staff to join the motorcade as it departed the rain-soaked scene, with a staffer instructing them to evacuate due to security measures in place.

