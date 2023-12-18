Year Ender 2023: From Rahul Gandhi MP Status To Same-Sex Marriage, A Look At Major SC Verdicts This Year

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) As the year draws to a close, it's an opportune moment to review the significant legal verdicts made by the Supreme Court. These judgments have shaped the socio-political landscape, leaving an indelible mark on the course of the year.

Here, let's take a look at 8 such verdicts of the apex court that have left a mark on 2023.

1. Upholding demonetisation (2016)

The year commenced with a resounding verdict as the apex court validated the Modi-led government's demonetisation move of 2016. Dismissing 58 petitions challenging the decision to demonetise Rs 500 and Rs 1000 notes, a Constitution bench ruled with a 4-1 majority in favor of the Centre.

2. CEC and ECs appointment order

A landmark decision by a 5-judge Constitution bench mandated the appointment of the Chief Election Commissioner and Election Commissioners through a committee comprising the Prime Minister, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, and Chief Justice of India.

3. Delhi LG vs AAP govt resolution

Resolving an eight-year dispute between the Delhi government and the Central government, a unanimous decision was reached by a five-judge Constitution bench led by the Chief Justice of India. However, subsequent governmental action reversed the ruling through The Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023.

4. Tax exemption for Sikkim

Granting tax exemption to Sikkim under Section 10 (26AAA) was extended to all Sikkimese people by the Supreme Court. This encompassed individuals who settled in the state before its merger with India in 1975.

5. Rahul Gandhi's MP status reinstated

In August, the Supreme Court stayed the Surat court's conviction against Rahul Gandhi in a criminal defamation case, reinstating his status as a Lok Sabha MP.

6. Decision on 26-week pregnancy termination

A plea for termination of a pregnancy beyond 26 weeks due to the woman's illness was rejected by a three-judge bench, citing the Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act's limitations.

7. Same-sex marriage and rights

In a landmark ruling, the Supreme Court granted rights regarding gender identity and sexual orientation to same-sex couples, leaving the recognition of their marriage to the discretion of Parliament.

8. Validating abrogation of Article 370

A five-judge Constitution bench validated the Centre's 2019 decision to abrogate Article 370, removing the special status of Jammu and Kashmir, while affirming the constitutionality of creating Ladakh as a Union Territory.

