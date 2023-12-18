100 Murals To 350 Pillars: Amazing Trivia About Ayodhya Ram Mandir

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Ayodhya Ram temple: As India awaits the grand temple Shri Ram Mandir's opening on January 22, 2023, let's have a look at the details of the construction of the magnificent structure.



The upcoming Lord Ram temple in Ayodhya is 360 ft long, 235 ft wide, and 161 ft high.



Modern technology comforts combined with ancient Indian customs are the highlights of the Ram Temple.

The grand structure is being built to have a lifespan of over 1,000 years.

In

70 acres, the Ram Mandir Complex would

accommodate one million devotees at a time.

Spanning 54,700 sq ft, the temple area covers nearly 2.7 acres of land.

The temple will have a strong foundation of 12 meters in depth, the raft is 2 meters in height, and a plinth of granite, which is about 2.5 meters in height.



Load factor was all estimated through simulation exercises by IIT-Chennai and also by Central Building Research Institute, Roorkee. It can withstand any earthquakes too.

The temple has 350 pillars.

Of that 170 pillars are on the ground floor.

Each pillar has got 25 to 30 figures. It is as per the Nagar Shaili temple and Avadh temple.

The temple's lower plinth will depict Lord Ram's life in 100 murals. It will be created by artist Vasudev Kamat to educate and inspire future generations about the rich history.

The carved Rajasthan Bansi Paharpur stone, a unique pink marble stone admired for its strength and beauty worldwide, will comprise the superstructure of the Ram Mandir.



Tata Consultancy Engineers Ltd will create the related facilities, while Larsen & Toubro will be in charge of building the main structure.

