Bengaluru: BBMP Commissioner Implements Swift Measures For Rajakaluve Encroachment Removal

The Commissioner's proactive approach comes in the wake of a dual challenge, while efforts are underway to clear existing encroachments, new incidents of encroachment continue to surface. Recently, BBMP officials intervened to halt the unauthorized filling of the rajakaluve with soil in Uttarahalli, Bengaluru south assembly constituency.

The urgency in tackling rajakaluve encroachment stems from the potential risks posed by the overflow of the rajakaluve during the rainy season, causing floods in densely populated areas. Despite ongoing clearing operations, some sections of rajakaluve still face the dumping of waste, soil, garbage, and animal waste, exacerbating the environmental and civic concerns.

Commissioner Girinath's letter to the Land Records Department emphasizes the need for additional staff to expedite survey work essential for encroachment clearance. Delays in surveying have hindered the eviction of encroachments along the rajakalve and lakes. The Commissioner specifically calls for more land surveyors to be appointed to address this bottleneck.

According to official data, the Corporation has identified 3176 encroachments, with 2322 already cleared. However, 854 encroachments remain pending eviction, including 155 cases currently in court. To streamline the process, the Commissioner has instructed the Land Survey Department, under the Revenue Department, to promptly survey and mark the encroachments for eviction.

In the ongoing encroachment clearance operations, 202 lakes within the corporation's jurisdiction are under scrutiny, with 159 lakes found to be encroached upon. The Corporation aims to expedite legal proceedings related to these cases and collaborate with the Police Department for effective eviction operations.

Over the last 15 days, Mahadevpur area has witnessed continuous encroachment clearance operations, resulting in the eviction of 62 encroachments, including commercial establishments. Furthermore, Commissioner Girinath highlighted successful eviction efforts in Yelahanka and Bommanahalli zones, underscoring the commitment to address encroachment citywide.



