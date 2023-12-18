Old Video Of Rohit Sharma's Savage Response To Hardik Pandya Calling MI 'Team Of Superstars' Goes Viral

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The recent decision by the Mumbai Indians to replace Rohit Sharma with Hardik Pandya as the franchise's captain has sent shockwaves through the cricketing community, igniting passionate debates on social media platforms. Fans are divided in their opinions, with some expressing disappointment over the change in leadership, while others welcome the 'timely change' in command. Nostalgic moments are being shared on social media, particularly videos featuring Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya during their time together with Mumbai Indians and, more recently, when Hardik joined the Gujarat Titans.

One video that has gained significant traction features a notable difference in perception between Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya regarding Mumbai Indians' approach to building a successful team. Hardik Pandya, upon moving to Gujarat Titans, highlighted two strategies for winning the IPL title – acquiring the best players in the game and creating the best team environment. He praised Gujarat Titans for focusing on the latter strategy in recent years.

According to Hardik, Mumbai Indians pursued the first strategy of acquiring top players, creating a team filled with established stars. He compared this to the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) model, emphasizing the importance of a nurturing environment for players to excel. On the other hand, Rohit Sharma countered this viewpoint, asserting that Mumbai Indians' success was not solely about having a 'superstar team' but involved identifying and nurturing young talent.

"There are two kinds of success you can get. One is get the best people possible from A to B which I feel MI had or have the best environment possible for you to win which has been a CSK type where no matter who players are, they find comfort there and best out of them," Hardik said.

Rohit Sharma, often referred to as the 'Hitman,' shared his thoughts on the notion of Mumbai Indians being labeled a 'superstar team.' He highlighted the behind-the-scenes hard work that goes into building a strong team, emphasizing the development and promotion of young talents. Rohit drew parallels between the stories of emerging players like Tilak Varma and Nehal and established stars like Bumrah and Hardik Pandya. He suggested that over time, the narrative surrounding the team would shift from having a strong team to recognizing the hard work and growth of individual players.

"People say we have a strong team, but no one talks about hard work behind that. Story of

Tilak Varma

and Nehal will be same like Bumrah and Hardik and then after few years, someone will say we have a strong team," Rohit can be heard saying in the video.

The Mumbai Indians' captaincy change has not only stirred emotions among fans but has also brought to light the contrasting perspectives within the team on the path to success. While Hardik Pandya believes in the importance of creating a conducive team environment, Rohit Sharma emphasizes the significance of identifying and nurturing young talents. The social media buzz around this captaincy change reflects the passion and engagement of cricket enthusiasts, making it one of the most talked-about topics in the cricketing world. As the IPL season unfolds, the dynamics of the Mumbai Indians under new leadership will undoubtedly be closely watched and debated by fans and analysts alike.