Fungal Infection In Cattle Feeds Incurs Heavy Losses To Kerala Govt Entity

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Kozhikode: Kerala Feeds, a prominent public sector fodder manufacturing company in the state, generated fodder worth thousands of rupees at its Thiruvangoor factory, but it has remained unused. The company received almost fifty tonnes of cattlefeed, back from five districts because it was of inadequate quality.

Also read: SFI Vs Kerala Governor: Left-backed students' outfit puts up banners across campuses

Kerala Feeds was a company that never skimped on quality. It has now been discovered that the fodder produced by this company is of low quality, and it has been returned. Mold in the manufactured bran is the reason feed spoils. These were distributed throughout the districts of Malappuram, Wayanad, Kannur, Kozhikode, and Kasaragod after being packaged in sacks. Here, Elite, Midukki, and Kannukkutty are produced. The quality of the feed, which costs roughly Rs 1600 per bag, is now the source of worry.

Kerala Feeds Limited is a Public Sector Undertaking under the Animal Husbandry Department of the Government of Kerala. Setup in 1995, Kerala Feeds Ltd was incorporated under the Companies Act, 1956. The Company is committed to producing and selling good quality compounded cattle feed and feed supplements to dairy farmers at affordable rates.

The corporation buried the returned fodder after excavating it into the field. In all, the company lost almost Rs 14 lakh. Here, each shift produced almost 1500 sacks of fodder. The labour organisations claim that Kerala Feeds, which was operating successfully in the public sector, is declining as a result of the management's poor decisions.

Company officials explained that the mold was caused by the fodder sacks getting wet during distribution due to unexpected rains. Company sources also stated that only nominal sacks were spoiled in this way.